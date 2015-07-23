1 июля на mix-fm c 00:00* (Киев) Omnia music – Podcast_031. Треклист этого шоу: 01. Lessov – Bleyban [Silk Textures]
02. Ed Sheeran & Rudimental – Bloodstream (Arty Remix) [Big Beat Records]
03. Forerunners – Fading Signs [Saturate Audio]
04. Jeremy Olander – Rorschach [Cr2 Records]
05. Gareth Emery & Alastor feat. London Thor – Hands [Garuda]
06. Blondes – Wine [RVNG Intl]
07. Above & Beyond feat. Zoe Johnston – Were All We Need (ilan Bluestone Remix) [Anjunabeats]
08. 4 Strings – Take Me Away 2015 [Liquid Recordings]
09. Luke Bond & Omnia – Reflex [Armind]
10. Beat Service – Cafe Del Mar [Beat Service Audio]
11. Gareth Emery – Huracan (Ben Gold Remix) [Garuda]
12. Above & Beyond feat. Zoe Johnston – Peace Of Mind (Myon & Shane 54 Summer Of Love Mix) [Anjunabeats]
13. Mike EFEX – Typhoon [Coldharbour Recordings]
14. TBA – Oh Amazing Bass [Doorn Records]
15. Bryn Liedl feat. Bethany Marie – Statues (Bryan Kearney Remix) [Go On Air Recordings]
16. Ultimate & Moonsouls – U & Us [Infrasonic Pure]
